Poor 3-point shooting, turnovers lead to loss at Georgia Tech

After shooting and executing at a high level the last three games, Clemson struggled on offense in a xxx loss to Georgia Tech Tuesday in Atlanta.

Though the Tigers shot a respectable 41.4 percent overall from the field, they turned the basketball over 16 times and were just 2-for-20 from behind the three-point line. It was the exact opposite of how they were playing coming into Tuesday’s game.

It in its previous three games, Clemson made better than 50 percent of its shots overall and exactly half of its shots from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 68.9 percent, the program’s best ever in a true road game, at Boston College this past Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (13-13, 8-9 ACC) used a 14-2 run late in the first half and then a 12-2 run midway through the second to pull away from Clemson. Tech was led by Jose Alvardo’s 19 points, while Michael Devoe added 14 points and Mose Wright scored 10.

Clemson (14-13, 8-9 ACC) had its three-game winning streak snapped despite getting 23 points from Aamir Simms, who led all scorers in the game. The loss snapped Clemson’s five-game winning streak in the series, and marked just the fifth time in the last 21 meetings between the two rivals the Yellow Jackets have taken down the Tigers.

Simms tied the game at 36 with a three-pointer from the top of the key with 17:20 to play. It was Clemson’s last successful three-pointer in the game.

However, Wright dunked a shot to give the Yellow Jackets back the lead on their next possession and then Devoe followed a Tevin Mack miss with a three from the left wing and they never trailed again.

Alvardo and Devoe later connected on a couple of more threes during their 12-2 run midway through the second half to give Georgia Tech some separation from the Tigers.

Clemson desperately tried to get back in the game behind the play of Hunter Tyson and Al-Amir Dawes, who each scored 10 points, but it was too little too late for the Tigers.

Simms scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half. The forward was 7-of-10 from the field in the first stanza.

However, outside of Simms the rest of the Tigers did very little in the opening half. They were a combined 6-of-17 from the field.

Clemson was just 1-for-7 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

After the Tigers took their biggest lead at 25-20 with 5:51 to play in the half, on a Simms’ basket following a Tech turnover, Tech went on a 14-2 run to grab a 7-point lead. After Simms’ basket, Clemson went 5:38 without a field goal.

Tech led 34-29 at halftime.

The Tigers return home to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday, where they will host No. 11 Florida State, who currently leads the ACC. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.