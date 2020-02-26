Florida safety puts Clemson on short list, ‘really excited’ to visit

Winter Park (Fla.) safety Dakota Mitchell made another cut in his recruitment on Monday night when he dropped a list of his top six schools which featured Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami.

Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and South Carolina did not make the short list after cracking the top 10 he released on Feb. 9.

Mitchell (6-0, 180) is glad to have further narrowed things down to a group of finalists that he can hone in on moving forward.

“It feels more restful,” he said, “and I can finally just focus on the schools I am interested in the most.”

It was no surprise to see Mitchell include Clemson among his favorites after scoring an offer from the Tigers in late January.

“Just the bond with the coaches and how they do things at Clemson,” Mitchell said of why it is one of his top schools. “No individual, everybody is a family.”

The coaches have told Mitchell they love his film and are ready to get him on campus for their March 7 junior day, and he looks forward to visiting Clemson on that date as well.

“I’m really excited about it and to finally get to meet the coaches face-to-face and see how the energy is around there and if I’m comfortable there,” he said.

Mitchell is still planning to announce his commitment on May 21 and said he might post a top two or three the day before.

In addition to Clemson, Mitchell is slated to visit Alabama and Georgia this spring.

