Howard working hard, ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Clemson

Of the six offensive linemen that Clemson signed in its 2020 class, three enrolled in January and three more will join the team in June.

One of the summer enrollees is Trent Howard from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala. He helped his team to a 45-10 record over four years, including three as a starter, capped off by an 11-4 record in 2019.

“It was really well,” Howard said of his senior season. “We ended up being region champs and made it to the (5A) state semifinals.”

Howard currently stands 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, and wants to add some good weight before he arrives on campus this summer.

“I hope to weigh a little more,” he said, “but the right kind of weight.”

Meanwhile, Howard is trying to get better all-around as an offensive lineman, especially from a physical standpoint.

“I am hoping to improve in all aspects as a player,” he said. “I am working on snapping and footwork. My main focus right now is to get stronger.”

A versatile O-lineman who played all five positions up front on offense in high school, Howard expects to line up in the interior at the next level.

“Either guard or center,” he said.

After inking with Clemson during the December early signing period, Howard received an in-home visit from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and head coach Dabo Swinney in January.

“I loved it,” Howard said. “It was great visiting with them!”

Howard was originally committed to Georgia Tech, but after Clemson came calling with an offer in early December, it was an easy decision for him to flip his pledge to the Tigers. He committed to Clemson on Dec. 6, 12 days prior to signing, and is excited to enroll in a few months.

“It’s truly a dream come true!” he said. “I can’t wait to get started!”

Howard’s father, Johnny, played with Swinney at Alabama and was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team.

