Spring Preview: Tigers will have new, old at safety

Clemson has to replace both starters at safety in Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace. Despite losing an All-American and an All-ACC performer at the two safety spots from the 2019 squad, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels very good about the guys who are replacing them.

Muse and Wallace, along with veteran reserve Denzel Johnson, have all exhausted their eligibility at safety. Wallace, who was an All-ACC performer in 2019, played in 59 games in his career, including 36 games as a starter. Muse, an All-American, started 39 of the 59 games he played in during his illustrious career.

For most programs, losing two players with that much experience would be a major blow to the depth chart. However, the Tigers feel like they have recruited very well and hit on the players they brought in with the 2019 recruiting class, as well as the 2020 class, to help replace the loss of Wallace and Muse at safety.

Last year, Clemson brought in Lannden Zanders (6-1, 195), Joseph Charleston (6-0, 190) and Ray Thornton (6-1, 205) to help with depth at the safety positions, while this year they signed four-star safety RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables. Mickens and Venables are both early enrollees.

Nolan Turner, who has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Tanner Muse at free safety, will likely start the spring as the starter. Turner did start four games this season and played in all 15. He brings a ton of experience from his time the last two seasons.

Last season, Turner ranked sixth on the team with 66 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and tied Simmons with a team-best 10 passes broken up. Turner also had two interceptions, including the game-clinching interception to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, sending the Tigers to the national championship game.

Here is a look at what the Clemson depth chart could look like at the safety positions going into spring practice. The Tigers start spring practice on Wednesday.

Nolan Turner, *Sr., 6-1, 195: Turner has played in 43 games during his time at Clemson, including four starts. He ranked sixth on the team with 66 tackles last season, including two tackles for a loss and tied Isaiah Simmons with a team-best 10 passes broken up. Turner also had two interceptions, including the game-clinching interception to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, sending the Tigers to the national championship game.

Lannden Zanders, So., 6-1, 195: Of all the freshman last year, Zanders played the most. He played in all 14 games and recorded 21 tackles, including 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Two of those TFLs were sacks. He had a career-high four tackles against Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Jaylen Phillips, So., 6-1, 205: Phillips appeared in 14 games last year, while recording 14 tackles. Most of his playing time came on special teams. He was three-year starter in high school, who finished his career with 198 tackles, 127 solos and 71 assists. He had six tackles for loss, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed. He also forced three fumbles and blocked a punt.

Joseph Charleston, So., 6-0, 190: Charleston played in 13 games last season and tallied 13 tackles. His best game came against Wofford as recorded a career-best four tackles in the Tigers’ win.

Ray Ray Thornton, *Fr., 205: Thornton appeared in four games last year before redshirting. He played against Georgia Tech, Charlotte, Wofford and Wake Forest. In high school, he helped his team win back-to-back state championships in Alabama. In 2017, he was a part of a Central High School team in Phenix City, Alabama that went undefeated for the first time since 1944.

RJ Mickens, Fr., 6-1, 205: Mickens is a talented athlete that made an impact for big-time Texas high school Southlake Carroll at defensive back, wide receiver and punt returner. He has outstanding ball skills, thanks in part to his experience as a receiver, to go with great length and good speed. While Mickens’ strength lies as a pass defender, he is also a willing run supporter and not afraid to come up and make tackles. The son of former Texas A&M All-American and NFL defensive back Ray Mickens, R.J. has a high football IQ and plays with advanced instincts and awareness. He brings a lot of energy and has big-play ability. Overall, R.J. is a well-rounded, fundamentally sound player with a high floor and future NFL potential.

Tyler Venables, Fr., 5-10, 190: Venables brings a lot with his high football IQ and athleticism. As you’d expect, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has learned a lot about the game over the years. He played quarterback for nearby Daniel High School where he ranked as the school’s career passing leader with 6,927 yards. He totaled 73 touchdown passes and 38 rushing touchdowns in three years as a quarterback.

*Notes redshirt

–Gavin Oliver contributed to this story

