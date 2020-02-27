New drainage system under football practice fields way overdue

As Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich announced earlier this month, the Clemson Football Program is putting in a new drainage system under its practice fields, which are located by the Allen Reeves Football Complex. The drainage systems are the same ones that were installed a Doug Kingsmore Stadium and at Riggs Field in recent years.

While the new drainage systems are put in place, the Tigers will practice this spring at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, as well as the two half fields located behind the facility.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced following Wednesday’s practice the Tigers should have the practice fields complete before the team begins skills and drills this summer.

“I think May 15 is our target date,” he said. “Now, obviously, we have had 300-year rains around here. We are still on schedule right now, but we will see.”

This winter, Clemson has received a considerable amount of rain, which has lake levels up. Earlier this month the area saw torrential down pours, which caused some areas to flood, including the moat that runs right behind and alongside the Reeves Football Complex and the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

Swinney said the new drainage system is long overdue and should help with some of the flooding issues they have had in recent months and years.

“It was something that really, really needed to be done,” he said. “So, I am excited about it. It is going to be a lot better. It is a mess right now. But we will have them ready for camp this summer and for the guys skills and drills this summer.”

Clemson held the first of its 15 spring practices on Wednesday. The Tigers will hold their second practice on Friday and a third on Saturday. They will conclude spring practice with the annual spring game on April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The ACCN announced on Thursday it will carry the Orange & White Game on its network.

