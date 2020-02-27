Texas TE with Clemson connection planning return visit

Clemson is among a bunch of Power Five programs showing early interest in Logan Tanner, a tight end prospect in the class of 2022 from Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas.

Tanner (6-3, 215) participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, attended the Wofford game at Death Valley in November and is now planning to return for the Orange & White spring game on April 4.

“Honestly I’m so excited,” Tanner said of the upcoming visit to Clemson. “My head coach (Jason Glenn), who is a Texas A&M alum, will most likely be joining me. So not just am I excited to visit the campus again but also to bring my coach.”

When he is back at Clemson for the spring game, Tanner hopes to be able to get a better look at the campus and academic side of things.

“I’d love to be able to explore deeper into the campus,” he said, “maybe look at schools that I’m interested in like engineering and business schools.”

Tanner has a connection to Clemson in the form of an uncle, who graduated from the university.

“My uncle has been talking to me about the campus and all the things he loved about attending games,” Tanner said, “and he always loves talking about the history of Howard’s Rock and even the history of the school and how it used to be a military school.”

Tanner named the other programs he has been getting interest from recently besides Clemson.

“Lately the biggest school has been Notre Dame, along with Texas Tech, Kentucky, Texas A&M, West Virginia and University of California,” he listed.

Tanner’s latest unofficial visit was one to a prominent in-state school last month.

“I went to Texas A&M and talked with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher and the whole staff earlier in January,” he said. “And that’s been it thus far this year.”

In addition to Clemson, Tanner is looking to check out a few other spring games.

“I don’t have anything scheduled with any other schools but am planning on attending spring games at Texas, Texas Tech and maybe Florida,” he said.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame