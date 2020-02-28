Meredith sends a bomb over the USC bullpen in right field

COLUMBIA — Clemson continued to pour it on the sixth inning on rival South Carolina.

Kier Meredith hit a bomb over the South Carolina bullpen in the top of the sixth inning to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

With two outs and Pierce Gallo at second base, Meredith lifted a 3-2 pitch from USC starter Carmen Mlodzinski over the right field wall. It was Clemson’s third homer of the game and Meredith’s first of the game.

Clemson had just two home runs in the first eight games prior to Friday’s game at Founders Park in Columbia.