Offer would put Tigers in top group for Oklahoma 4-star

Collin Oliver has seen his offer list steadily grow since receiving his first offer last spring, and now, the four-star linebacker from Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla., has over a dozen college options to choose from.

“It’s going real well so far,” he said of his recruitment. “It’s getting crazy of course but I am enjoying it the best I can.”

Oklahoma State was first to offer Oliver (6-2, 220) last May before schools such as Iowa State, Texas Tech, Nebraska and Colorado followed suit. Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, TCU, Utah and Boise State have all thrown their hats in the ring since the calendar turned to 2020.

Clemson, meanwhile, is showing interest in Oliver and has been in touch with him through social media.

“The football account has contacted me a lot,” he said.

What has the Sooner State standout heard from the Tigers?

“That they are interested and have seen my tape,” he said.

The interest is mutual, and visiting Clemson is something Oliver has thought about.

“For sure,” he said. “I’d love to see what the culture is about.”

If the Tigers were to pull the trigger on an offer in the future, Oliver says they would have a place among his top schools.

“I mean they are a prestigious school,” he said, “and if I were to get an offer they would automatically be in my top 6 without a doubt.”

“I like how they run things,” he added of Clemson. “They are obviously a great program and I love how real they are.”

As it stands now, Oliver feels a few schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“I’d say OSU, Nebraska and Arkansas,” he said.

Oliver plans to announce his commitment at his team’s pep rally prior to the first game of his senior season. He has visited Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Iowa State and Nebraska to date and is slated for upcoming trips to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

