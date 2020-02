By: Will Vandervort | 35 minutes ago

COLUMBIA — Clemson got on top of rival South Carolina in the top of the fourth inning.

Right fielder Dylan Brewer launched a bomb to right field for a two-run home run, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Brewer’s home run scored Adam Hackenberg who opened the inning with a double off the wall in left field.

After three-and-half innings, Clemson led USC 2-0.