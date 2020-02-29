Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson upsets top-10 FSU

The Clemson men’s basketball team knocked off No. 6 Florida State, 70-69, on Saturday thanks to a game-winning layup from Al-Amir Dawes with one second remaining.

It marked the Tigers’ third victory of the season over a top-10 opponent at Littlejohn Coliseum (Duke, Louisville).

Dawes led the Tigers against the Seminoles with 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go along with four assists. John Newman also scored 18 points, going 6-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the free throw line. Tevin Mack tabbed nine points and five boards, surpassing the 400-rebound mark for his career.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the action from Littlejohn: LINK