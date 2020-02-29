Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Softball's historic win

Galleries

Clemson softball downed Virginia Friday afternoon, 8-7, in Clemson on a walk-off home run in its first Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Check out some great pictures from the historic win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

