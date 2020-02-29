Brownell: 'Obviously a fantastic game'

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said the Tigers’ victory over No. 6 Florida State was a ‘fantastic game’.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said the Tigers’ victory over No. 6 Florida State was a ‘fantastic game’.
Watch coach Brownell’s press conference on TCITV:
COLUMBIA — Playing at a “neutral” site did not work out too well for Clemson in Game 2 of its three-game series against rival South Carolina on Saturday. Though the Tigers were the designated home team (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson manufactured a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. James Parker reached to lead off the inning thanks to an error by South Carolina shortstop George Callil. Then pitcher Thomas Farr (…)
The Clemson Softball team tallied its fifth straight win with an 8-4 victory over ACC foe Virginia (8-7, 0-2 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium to clinch the program’s first-ever ACC (…)
Al-Amir Dawes sealed the deal with a layup with one second remaining on the clock to give Clemson a 70-69 win over sixth-ranked Florida State. Dawes led the way for the Tigers, as he played 36 minutes and (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson grabbed the lead in the first inning in Game 2 against South Carolina at Segra Park in Columbia. Davis Sharpe, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, helped his own cause when he drove Elijah (…)
The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were (…)
Can Clemson do the unthinkable and knock off a third top 10 opponent this season at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson? The Tigers already own wins over previously ranked No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Louisville. However, (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson had a no-hitter going into the ninth inning and used three home runs to whip South Carolina, 7-1, Friday night at Founder’s Park in Columbia. Check out some action from the Tigers’ win (…)
Clemson softball downed Virginia Friday afternoon, 8-7, in Clemson on a walk-off home run in its first Atlantic Coast Conference game. Check out some great pictures from the historic win in Bart Boatwright’s (…)
COLUMBIA — There was no doubt the story from Clemson’s 7-1 victory over rival South Carolina on Friday was the performance of pitcher Sam Weatherly. The Tigers’ lefty overpowered the Gamecocks all night at (…)