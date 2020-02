COLUMBIA — Clemson manufactured a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

James Parker reached to lead off the inning thanks to an error by South Carolina shortstop George Callil. Then pitcher Thomas Farr threw two wild pitches to get Parker to third base and later scored when Adam Hackenberg grounded out to shortstop with no outs.

The Tigers could do no more damage after Parker’s run. South Carolina led Clemson 4-2 after 4 innings.