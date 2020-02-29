Sharpe helps Tigers grab the early lead

COLUMBIA — Clemson grabbed the lead in the first inning in Game 2 against South Carolina at Segra Park in Columbia.

Davis Sharpe, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, helped his own cause when he drove Elijah Henderson home with a ground ball to second base. Henderson led off the inning with walk and then moved to second thanks to a base hit from Kier Meredith on the next at-bat.

Both Henderson and Meredith moved up after a wild pitch from South Carolina starter Thomas Farr. Henderson then scored on Sharpe’s grounder to second base for the first out of the inning.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they could not pick up Meredith as he was stranded at third base.

The Tigers led 1-0 after one inning of play.