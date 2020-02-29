What They Are Saying: Isaiah Simmons amazes at NFL Combine

By: Gavin Oliver | 6 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons put on a show Saturday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After the former Tiger star ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, social media blew up as many people took to Twitter to react. Simmons also recorded an impressive 39-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.
Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simmons’ incredible combine performance!
— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) March 1, 2020
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons’ Combine results so far:
▫️6-4, 238 pounds
▫️9 5/8th inch hands, 33 3/8th inch arms
▫️39” vertical jump
▫️11-foot broad jump
▫️4.39 40
This man was built in a lab.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020
#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons
6-4 (93rd percentile)
39” vert (92nd percentile)
11’0” broad (98th percentile)
4.39 40-yard (99th percentile)
This is Earth’s greatest defender pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020
4️⃣.3️⃣9️⃣@isaiahsimmons25 has a different type of speed! 🔥
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2020
Isaiah Simmons runs a 4.39!
This is what quarterback’s nightmares are made of.
pic.twitter.com/kTTSf5V3Mo
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2020
FREAK ALERT!@ClemsonFB's Isaiah Simmons blazes amazing 40-yard dash at #NFLCombine.https://t.co/UAdI5q3UW7 pic.twitter.com/mAS3D2jHaF
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020
4.39u 40-yard dash 🤯@ClemsonFB's Isaiah Simmons got a reaction from @MikeMayock!
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/0LbgAepgSp
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2020
WOW!! I just watched @isaiahsimmons25 run a blistering 4.39 as a 240lb linebacker. That is ridiculous! His speed and versatility makes him the best defensive player in the 2020 @NFL draft.
— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) March 1, 2020
@isaiahsimmons25 🏃🏾♂️💨
— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 1, 2020
We see you, @isaiahsimmons25
My goodness, do we see you. pic.twitter.com/ZZc9JB70He
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 1, 2020
To be exact…. Isaiah Simmons ran a 4.39…. Freak. Of. Nature. No doubt about it, the best Defensive Player in the draft. https://t.co/bvskTDDpLw
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 1, 2020
The best 3-level defender is coming to Sunday’s next fall…and it won’t take long for him to get there. @RoddyJones20 @EWood70 @MarkPacker @Damsnyg / @accnetwork https://t.co/4m1RoPJplW
— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) March 1, 2020
— Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 1, 2020
Told y’all bruh was different @isaiahsimmons25
— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) March 1, 2020
Top performers in the vertical jump among #NFLCombine linebackers:
1) Dante Olson, @MontanaGrizFB, 42 inches
2) Willie Gay Jr., @HailStateFB, 39.5
T-3) Jacob Phillips, @LSUfootball, 39
T-3) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB, 39
T-3) Casey Toohill, @StanfordFball, 39
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020
.@ClemsonFB LB Isaiah Simmons with the 11-foot broad jump!@isaiahsimmons25 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/bFdUD3qa7H
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2020
Top performers in the broad jump among #NFLCombine linebackers:
1) Willie Gay Jr., @HailStateFB: 11 feet, 4 inches
2) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB: 11
3) Kenneth Murray, @OU_Football, 10-9
4) Davion Taylor, @CUBuffsFootball, 10-7
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020
Isaiah Simmons broad jump of 11'0" ties him for the 5th best distance of all Combine LBs since 2006
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 29, 2020
@isaiahsimmons25 should give every 2 & 3 star in the country hope.
You do not have to be a @AABonNBC or @AllAmericaGame to continue to get better at this game of football pic.twitter.com/fCEvXCB1qi
— Erik Richards (@ErikRichardsUSA) March 1, 2020
Here’s LINEBACKER Isaiah Simmons going toe to toe with RB Travis Etienne
Simmons just clocked a 4.39 40 time 🤯 @isaiahsimmons25 (via @swaggy_t1) pic.twitter.com/YSrFSfbAlI
— Overtime (@overtime) March 1, 2020
And to think you wanted to race again 😴 “gotta be quicker then that”… congrats bro! Told y’all he was fast tho https://t.co/4YTR8N0TRF
— Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) March 1, 2020
