What They Are Saying: Isaiah Simmons amazes at NFL Combine

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons put on a show Saturday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the former Tiger star ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, social media blew up as many people took to Twitter to react. Simmons also recorded an impressive 39-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simmons’ incredible combine performance!

