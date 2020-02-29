What They Are Saying: Isaiah Simmons amazes at NFL Combine

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons put on a show Saturday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the former Tiger star ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, social media blew up as many people took to Twitter to react. Simmons also recorded an impressive 39-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simmons’ incredible combine performance!

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons’ Combine results so far:

▫️6-4, 238 pounds

▫️9 5/8th inch hands, 33 3/8th inch arms

▫️39” vertical jump

▫️11-foot broad jump

▫️4.39 40 This man was built in a lab. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons 6-4 (93rd percentile)

39” vert (92nd percentile)

11’0” broad (98th percentile)

4.39 40-yard (99th percentile) This is Earth’s greatest defender pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

Isaiah Simmons runs a 4.39! This is what quarterback’s nightmares are made of.

pic.twitter.com/kTTSf5V3Mo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2020

WOW!! I just watched @isaiahsimmons25 run a blistering 4.39 as a 240lb linebacker. That is ridiculous! His speed and versatility makes him the best defensive player in the 2020 @NFL draft. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) March 1, 2020

We see you, @isaiahsimmons25 My goodness, do we see you. pic.twitter.com/ZZc9JB70He — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 1, 2020

To be exact…. Isaiah Simmons ran a 4.39…. Freak. Of. Nature. No doubt about it, the best Defensive Player in the draft. https://t.co/bvskTDDpLw — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 1, 2020

Top performers in the vertical jump among #NFLCombine linebackers: 1) Dante Olson, @MontanaGrizFB, 42 inches

2) Willie Gay Jr., @HailStateFB, 39.5

T-3) Jacob Phillips, @LSUfootball, 39

T-3) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB, 39

T-3) Casey Toohill, @StanfordFball, 39 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020

Top performers in the broad jump among #NFLCombine linebackers: 1) Willie Gay Jr., @HailStateFB: 11 feet, 4 inches

2) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB: 11

3) Kenneth Murray, @OU_Football, 10-9

4) Davion Taylor, @CUBuffsFootball, 10-7 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020

Isaiah Simmons broad jump of 11'0" ties him for the 5th best distance of all Combine LBs since 2006 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 29, 2020

@isaiahsimmons25 should give every 2 & 3 star in the country hope. You do not have to be a @AABonNBC or @AllAmericaGame to continue to get better at this game of football pic.twitter.com/fCEvXCB1qi — Erik Richards (@ErikRichardsUSA) March 1, 2020

Here’s LINEBACKER Isaiah Simmons going toe to toe with RB Travis Etienne Simmons just clocked a 4.39 40 time 🤯 @isaiahsimmons25 (via @swaggy_t1) pic.twitter.com/YSrFSfbAlI — Overtime (@overtime) March 1, 2020