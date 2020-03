Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to a 12-3 victory over Virginia Sunday afternoon at the Clemson Softball Stadium.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for all the action, as the Tigers' completed their first sweep in program history.