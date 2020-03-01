Bart Boatwright Spring Practice Gallery: Day 2

The Clemson football team hit the practice fields on Friday for the second day of spring practice. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the practice.
When asked if any of Clemson’s 15 early enrollees might surprise him this spring, Dabo Swinney wasn’t sure if any of them will. “We recruited them all to be great,” the Tigers head coach said. (…)
During the game’s final timeout, and Clemson up by a point, head coach Brad Brownell instructed Al-Amir Dawes if Florida State scored to get the ball out and go make a play for his team. “Through my (…)
Former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons stole the show on Saturday night during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with an eye-popping performance. In front of a national audience on NFL (…)
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons put on a show Saturday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After the former Tiger star ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, social media blew (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson head coach Monte Lee and pitcher Davis Sharpe spoke with the media following the Tigers’ 8-5 loss to rival South Carolina Saturday at Segra Park in Columbia. After the game, Lee (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team knocked off No. 6 Florida State, 70-69, on Saturday thanks to a game-winning layup from Al-Amir Dawes with one second remaining. It marked the Tigers’ third victory of the (…)
COLUMBIA — Playing at a “neutral” site did not work out too well for Clemson in Game 2 of its three-game series against rival South Carolina on Saturday. Though the Tigers were the designated home team (…)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said the Tigers’ victory over No. 6 Florida State was a ‘fantastic game’. Watch coach Brownell’s press conference on TCITV: https://youtu.be/vOopAf067fk
COLUMBIA — Clemson manufactured a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. James Parker reached to lead off the inning thanks to an error by South Carolina shortstop George Callil. Then pitcher Thomas Farr (…)
The Clemson Softball team tallied its fifth straight win with an 8-4 victory over ACC foe Virginia (8-7, 0-2 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium to clinch the program’s first-ever ACC (…)