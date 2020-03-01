Cagle hits grand slam, Clemson sweeps Virginia

Clemson softball completed their series sweep over Virginia as the Tigers defeated the Cavaliers 12-3, forcing the mercy rule in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Tigers are now 9-1 at home this season.

“The crowd, the environment and the atmosphere gives us a little extra energy,” Clemson head coach John Rittman. “The last two Sunday’s we were on the road I can tell you, we were a little flat. Today we came out just a little flat in the 1st inning but the crowd really lifts us up when there’s a big play. I think they’re carrying us right now.”

Valerie Cagle (7-6) was electric from the circle pitching a complete game while putting together one of Clemson softball’s best hitting performances to date. Going 3-5 with 7 RBIs, Cagle hit two home runs including a grand slam in the 3rd and a three run homer to end the game in the bottom of the 6th.

“She’s very talented and very humble, but Valerie (Cagle) is a very gifted softball player,” said Rittman. “She’s a 5-tool player and if you throw pitching in there, you just don’t see these types of athletes very often. She can throw up, down, left, right and a changeup in the circle with velocity and as a hitter she can spray the ball all over the field.”

Virginia’s first batter Savana Avilla got the Cavaliers started in the 1st, hitting a single to center on the first pitch of the game. Stealing second a few pitches later, Avilla later advanced to further into scoring position moving to third in the midst of a ground out. With two down, Donna Friedman stepped up for the Cavaliers and singled down the third base line, scoring one and giving UVA a 1-0 lead.

Trailing early, Clemson (14-7) got things going in the bottom of the second inning. Opening the inning with a Bailey Taylor single, JoJo Hyatt followed up with a double putting both Tigers in scoring position. Poised at the plate, lead off hitter Cammy Pereira then sent Taylor home with a base hit, tying the game at one.

Tied at one heading into the bottom of the third, the Tigers bats began to erupt. With Marissa Guimbarda and Hannah Goodwin reaching base early, MK Bonamy stepped up to the plate. Taking advantage, Bonamy launched a three run home run to centerfield, giving Clemson a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers inning wouldn’t stop there as the bats caught fire at an opportune time. With Alia Logoleo walked and back to back singles coming from Taylor and Hyatt, the Tigers had the bases loaded. Following up with two quick outs, Cagle stepped up to bat with the bases loaded and two down. With a pure swing, Cagle sent a grand slam to deep right center, furthering the Clemson lead 8-1 and sealing a Tigers win.

“Big weekend for the Tigers,” said Rittman. “After taking the first two games of the series we talked about coming out with energy. We knew they were going to give us a fight, they didn’t want to be swept and it was evident in the fist inning. Our team has really been swinging the bat well led by Valerie. We got a good three run homer from MK and Valerie hitting that grand slam really gave us some cushion.”

UVA wouldn’t go down without a fight though as they brought it to Cagle in the 6th. After walking one and allowing a single to Emma McBride, Cagle threw a wild pitch that advanced the base runners to 2nd and 3rd with no outs. Virginia’s Madi Traver then sent home one on a ground out, and Ashely Jennings followed up with a RBI single, putting the Cavaliers down 8-3.

The quick UVA run didn’t faze Clemson a bit, as the Tigers went out and ended the game in the bottom of the 6th. Bailey Taylor got on once again for the Tigers with Pereira following up with a single of her own shortly after.

Up to bat with two outs and a chance to end the game early, Cagle came up big again for Clemson hitting a three run homerun to center field. Forcing the mercy rule, Clemson won the game by a score of 12-3.

“I think this whole week and weekend I’ve been playing relaxed,” said Valerie Cagle. “I wasn’t really thinking about all of the outside factors such as school or anything. I was just really playing relaxed out there and just trusted myself.”

We will next see Clemson softball Wednesday, March 4th when the Tigers face Charlotte at Clemson Softball Stadium at 3 p.m.