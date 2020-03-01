Clemson breaks through with four-run seventh

Baseball

In the bottom of the seventh Clemson stormed back to take a 5-2 lead by hanging four runs on four hits and no errors in the frame.

Elijah Henderson sparked the Tigers with a one-out single and Kier Meredith followed suit with a single to put two on with one out. After a South Carolina pitching change Davis Sharpe was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then for the second time on the afternoon Bryar Hawkins flew out to center field and score Henderson to tie the game at two.

James Parker gave Clemson a 4-2 on the following at bat with a two-RBI double to right center that scored both Meredith and Sharpe. Adam Hackenberg continued the two-out surge with a single that scored Parker on an incredible head first slide where he barely beat the throw and gave the Tigers a 5-2 advantage entering the eighth inning.

