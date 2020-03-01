Muse uses his speed to impress at NFL Combine

On Saturday, all the rave was about Isaiah Simmons and how the former Clemson linebacker stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. On Sunday, it was Simmons’ former teammate who was turning heads.

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash during his workouts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Muse worked out with the safeties.

Muse also recorded a vertical jump of 34.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 4 inches.

Some of the NFL Draft experts said Muse was one of the winners of the day.

“Tanner Muse by a mile.” – @richeisen Check out the @ClemsonFB safety in this simulcam! 🏃‍♂️💨 📺: 2020 #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/fj4jG9I4ra — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2020

NFL Network analysts Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah discussed Muse as he worked out with the safeties.

“You look at him, and the first thing you think is he’s going to linebacker,” Davis said.

Jeremiah said he wrote Muse down at WILL linebacker, but Davis does not see it.

“And then he came here and he’s doing what he’s doing today, it makes you go back and re-evaluate him a little bit doesn’t it,” the NFL Draft analyst asked.

Jeremiah indicated there is nothing wrong with a linebacker that can run.

“No, not at all,” Davis said. “But at the same time, you look at him, you say, maybe he can do a couple more things.”

Muse of course was an All-American safety at Clemson the past four years. He led a Clemson defense, which ranked third in the country in interceptions in 2019, with four picks. As a team the Tigers had 19. Muse was also fifth on the team with 73 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also had two sacks and broke up five passes from his safety position.

Prior to the combine, some wondered if Muse was going to be drafted, now the former Tiger has perhaps positioned himself into a mid- to low-round draft pick.

