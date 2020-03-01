What They Are Saying: A.J. Terrell flashes at NFL combine

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell competed in the NFL Combine on Sunday in Indianapolis.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Terrell on Twitter.

AJ Terrell with another 4.43 on his 2nd attempt… Stanley Thomas-Oliver III: 4.49 on his 2nd attempt… #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/2ptdTtEaEZ — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) March 1, 2020

AJ Terrell ran a 4.43 with his first attempt… #NFLCombine

pic.twitter.com/cubB7U7ZMk — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) March 1, 2020

Reported #Packers interviews/meetings with possible first-round players WR Justin Jefferson

WR Jalen Reagor

WR Laviska Shenault

OT Josh Jones

RB JK Dobbins

iDL Ross Blacklock

LB Zack Baun

LB Kenneth Murray

LB Patrick Queen

CB AJ Terrell — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 1, 2020

A.J. Terrell so far. pic.twitter.com/B0xV0sOBsT — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2020

That’s about as fluent as it gets 🤗 @ajterrell_8 — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell17) March 1, 2020