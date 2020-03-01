What They Are Saying: A.J. Terrell flashes at NFL combine

By: Robert MacRae | 39 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell competed in the NFL Combine on Sunday in Indianapolis.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Terrell on Twitter.
Man so smooth @ajterrell_8 https://t.co/IPmkMzfi0B
— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) March 1, 2020
🎱 is a bad man @ajterrell_8 https://t.co/InBSp1JiXk
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) March 1, 2020
AJ Terrell with another 4.43 on his 2nd attempt… Stanley Thomas-Oliver III: 4.49 on his 2nd attempt… #NFLCombine
— Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) March 1, 2020
AJ Terrell ran a 4.43 with his first attempt… #NFLCombine
pic.twitter.com/cubB7U7ZMk
— Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) March 1, 2020
Reported #Packers interviews/meetings with possible first-round players
WR Justin Jefferson
WR Jalen Reagor
WR Laviska Shenault
OT Josh Jones
RB JK Dobbins
iDL Ross Blacklock
LB Zack Baun
LB Kenneth Murray
LB Patrick Queen
CB AJ Terrell
— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 1, 2020
A.J. Terrell so far. pic.twitter.com/B0xV0sOBsT
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2020
That’s about as fluent as it gets 🤗 @ajterrell_8
— Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell17) March 1, 2020
. @ajterrell_8 putting in work!
📺 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1SjmM7oDJr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2020
Silky smooth! @ajterrell_8 pic.twitter.com/cjWm2Tkru2
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2020
. @ajterrell_8 footwork + the catch pic.twitter.com/Y6ChS80jxf
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2020
A.J. Terrell (@ajterrell_8) wouldn't mind teaming up with former #Clemson teammate and current #Raiders DB Trayvon Mullen (@MullenIsland1) again.
He says they check in with each other from time to time. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/2D5uZvrOWj
— Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) February 28, 2020
A.J. Terrell, Clemson, Clemson football, Clemson Tigers, Football