Clemson continues to own the Gamecocks in the Big Three

For Clemson, its alumni and fans, order remains in place in the Palmetto State.

Thanks to Sunday’s 5-2 win over South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson took the three-game series from its rivals for the fifth time in the last six years.

“We won a state championship this weekend,” Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee said. “That is always a lot of fun.”

With the baseball team winning its three-game series and the football team’s 38-3 victory this past November, Clemson secured bragging rights in two of the Big Three sports—football, men’s basketball and baseball—for a sixth straight year.

Right now, when it comes to the Big Three, the Tigers are having a lot of fun against the Gamecocks and that is just the way they like it. Sure, South Carolina owns the overall lead in the Palmetto Cup Standings this year and the Gamecocks won it last year, but you can bet Clemson is happy that it continues to own the rivalry in the Big Three sports.

Since the football team’s victory over the Gamecocks in 2014, Clemson has won all six meetings on the gridiron. The baseball program has won five of the six series against its bitter rival during that same time, while the men’s basketball program is 3-3 against South Carolina head-to-head.

Clemson has owned the Gamecocks the last six years in the Big Three and in Clemson’s eyes that is the way it is supposed to be.

“Definitely, the goal is to go undefeated against these guys,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said prior to this past year’s matchup against the Gamecocks. “That is definitely a goal to go for.”

When Lawrence and the football team host the Gamecocks on Nov. 28 this coming season, they’ll be going for a record tying-seventh straight win against South Carolina, while also trying to tie its own mark for the longest win streak by either school in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame