Mutual interest between Clemson, standout N.C. LB

Salisbury (N.C.) linebacker Jalon Walker holds several Power Five scholarship offers as a rising junior, with many more likely on the way for the promising and physically impressive class of 2022 prospect.

Clemson is among a slew of schools showing interest in the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, who is firmly on the Tigers’ radar having been a regular Dabo Swinney Camp participant over the past few summers.

“They are recruiting me as a linebacker, and I have been to their summer camps for the last three years,” said Walker, who plans to camp at Clemson again in June.

Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables and the Tigers have let Walker know what they like about his game.

“My speed,” Walker explained, “how I am able to move and how it’s easy for me to take practice drills and workouts and implement them into how I play.”

“I describe myself as a high-motored, hybrid linebacker,” he added.

Walker, as you’d expect, is very interested in Clemson as well.

“I think it’s a great program where they will build great athletes and great people,” he said.

Walker received his most recent offer from NC State in February after picking up offers from Kentucky and Virginia Tech in January. Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina all offered last year.

Aside from Clemson and the schools on his offer list, Walker rattled off the names of some of the programs he is getting interest from early in the process.

“Notre Dame, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Illinois, Nebraska, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M and that’s all on the top of my mind right now,” he said.

Walker’s latest visit was to North Carolina for its junior day on Feb. 1, and he said he doesn’t currently have any visits scheduled.

Spring practice is underway. Get your official Clemson gear right here!