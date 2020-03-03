Injuries slowing down Tigers' progress at cornerback

Coming into the spring, one of the areas of concern was in the secondary, where Clemson must replace four starters from last year’s unit.

One of those positions is at cornerback, where All-ACC performer A.J. Terrell left early to pursue a career in the NFL. The Tigers know what they have in Derion Kendrick, who earned second-team honors on the All-ACC team in 2019. However, they were hoping Mario Goodrich or Andrew Booth could lock down the other side before the spring was over.

That is doubtful to happen with Booth still nursing his right knee, which he had scoped after the national championship game, and Goodrich sidelined with an ankle injury. Kendrick also missed practice on Monday, sitting it out due to a hamstring injury.

In Monday’s practice, the fourth of the spring for Clemson, the Tigers had just four players working at cornerback – Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams, Fred Davis and Jake Herbstreit.

“We have a few guys, especially at corner right now, that are banged up trying to get better,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Booth is getting better. We are waiting on him. DK kind of strained his ham, so he was out today. Mario, we are kind of nursing his ankle. We will take it slow with him in the first half (of spring). Hopefully, he will be ready to go for everything in the second half, we are assuming.

“So, we are a little banged up there.”

Jones and Williams were running with the first team defense on Monday. Jones was filling in for Kendrick on his side, while Williams was working the other side where the coaches hoped Goodrich and Booth would be.

Goodrich was still walking around with a limp on Monday, while Booth is looking much better on his right knee. He and Kendrick did some light jogging on the sideline while the rest of the team practiced.

Clemson will get back to practice on Wednesday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

