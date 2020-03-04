Holbrook's Cougars embarrass Tigers

Former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook and College of Charleston defeated No. 23 Clemson 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon thanks to 7 runs via the long ball.

The loss was the third by the Tigers to Charleston in 33 games and the largest margin in favor of the Cougars besting an 11-4 win in Doug Kingsmore in 2016. This is only the second time Clemson has fallen to Charleston in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tiger pitching struggled in the contest as it threw seven arms and surrendered 11 runs on 11 hits while it walked eight batters and struck out eight. The loss went to Mack Anglin (0-1) he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Charleston showed up to Doug Kingsmore with a good eye for Tiger pitches and jumped out to an early lead thanks to the long ball.

In the top of the first, the Cougars started the game with a leadoff single and took advantage of a rocky start from freshman Mack Anglin after a couple of quick outs. Anglin walked the next two batters and Donald Hansis launched a grand slam to right center that gave Charleston a 4-0 lead.

Later, in the top of the third Charleston’s Harrison Hawkins singled to start the inning and Ari Sechopoulous launched a two-run homer over the Cajun Café down the right field line to give his team a 6-0 lead through two and a half innings.

In the top of the sixth Hansis did it again with a solo home run to right center field that just snuck past the glove of Dylan Brewer in right field to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Charleston added to its run total in the top of the seventh with four runs off a pair of RBI singles, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice to extend its lead to 11-0. Clemson pitching walked three batters in the inning and threw three different pitchers in Paul Labriola, Holt Jones and Nick Clayton.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs and squeezed a pair of runs out of a Dylan Brewer groundout and Matt Cooper sacrifice fly to avoid the shut out and make the score 11-2.

Clemson hopes to rebound on Friday at 4 p.m. as it hosts Boston College in the first of a three game stint to open ACC play.