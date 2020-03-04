Lee: 'That was tough to watch'

College of Charleston downed Clemson 11-2 Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Coach Lee said it ‘was tough to watch’ as the Tigers came out flat after winning the series over South Carolina.
Watch coach Lee’s press conference on TCITV:
Thanks to Guimbarda’s two-run single in the first, Clemson ran away with game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader versus Charlotte with a score of 11-2 at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson. After (…)
Former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook and College of Charleston defeated No. 23 Clemson 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon thanks to 7 runs via the long ball. The loss was the third by the Tigers to (…)
With no outs, MK Bonamy hit a flare to left centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning to score pinch runner Arielle Oda for the go-ahead run as Clemson rallied for a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Wednesday in (…)
When Clemson signed Bryan Bresee back in December, Dabo Swinney said the 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive linemen reminded him a lot of three-time All-American Christian Wilkins. Prior to the national (…)
The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were (…)
It doesn’t get any bigger than it does tonight for the Clemson basketball team. Playing for their postseason lives, the Tigers head to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum (…)
Mat Clark was the difference-maker for Clemson in its 5-2 win over South Carolina Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Clark’s three innings of work with only one hit and four punch outs earned (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the competition at center this spring, pretty fluid at the moment. Of course, the Tigers are looking for a starting center for a second straight year after Sean Pollard (…)
Clemson baseball commitment Will Taylor has been garnering interest from the football program as well and visited Death Valley for several games last season. The two-sport athlete from Dutch Fork High in Irmo, (…)
Dabo Swinney says if Clemson did not have an opportunity to play Georgia in the season-opener in 2021, then it’s likely things might have stayed the way there were. Both schools, along with the Charlotte (…)