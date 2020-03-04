Lee: 'That was tough to watch'

Lee: 'That was tough to watch'

College of Charleston downed Clemson 11-2 Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Coach Lee said it ‘was tough to watch’ as the Tigers came out flat after winning the series over South Carolina.

Watch coach Lee’s press conference on TCITV:

