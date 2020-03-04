Second-half Virginia Tech run does Tigers in

Second-half Virginia Tech run does Tigers in

Basketball

Second-half Virginia Tech run does Tigers in

By 43 minutes ago

Clemson hurts post-season hopes with loss

By: |

For all the good Clemson did in its victory over Florida State last Saturday, it might have undone it all with a loss 70-58 at Virginia Tech Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

The Tigers once again struggled to shoot the basketball on the road, as Virginia used a 13-0 run at the midway point of the second half to seize control of the game and never looked back.

The win snapped the Hokies four-game losing streak. The loss took a major blow to Clemson’s post-season dreams considering Virginia had lost 10 of its last 12 games prior to Wednesday.

The Hokies (16-14, 7-12 ACC) were led by P.J. Horne’s 17 points. Not only was Horne deadly from behind the arc where he hit 4-of-6 shots, but he also had five steals on the defensive end of the court. Tyrece Radford added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Clemson (15-14, 9-10 ACC) was led by Tevin Mack’s 12 points. The Tigers top scorer and rebounder was held to five points and turned the basketball over four times.

The Tigers fell to 2-14 in games in which it failed to score 70 or more points this season. Clemson shot just 35.1 percent from the field and was 9-of-35 from three-point range. The Tigers were just 20-of-57 overall from the field.

Clemson led 42-41 following a Tevin Mack three-pointer with 13:59 to play, but it did not score for the next four minutes and 16 seconds as the Hokies went on a 13-0 run to take a 54-41 lead. The Tigers never recovered as Virginia Tech led by a many as 16 points down the stretch.

The Tigers opened the game by hitting three straight threes to build a 9-2 lead, but the Hokies rallied with an 8-0 to take a 10-9 advantage. Both squads went back and forth in the opening half, but Virginia Tech had a late surge to take a 30-25 lead at the break.

Mack’s three-pointer with 16:37 left, capped a 7-0 run for the Tigers early in the second half, while giving them a 35-34 lead. The two teams traded the lead on seven consecutive possessions after that, but Jalen Cone’s three-pointer with 13:36 to go gave the Hokies the lead for good at 44-42. That was the start of their 13-0 run to gain control of the game.

Coupled with its Nov. 5 win at Clemson, Virginia Tech swept the Tigers for just the second time in a season in basketball.

Clemson will host Georgia Tech in its season finale on Friday from Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m.

, , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

The College of Charleston downed, Clemson 11-2, Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it “was tough to watch” as the Tigers came out flat after winning (…)

reply
11hr

Mat Clark was the difference-maker for Clemson in its 5-2 win over South Carolina Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Clark’s three innings of work with only one hit and four punch outs earned (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home