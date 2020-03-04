Tiger baseball commit drawing football interest, ‘can’t wait’ to visit this weekend

Clemson baseball commitment Will Taylor has been garnering interest from the football program as well and visited Death Valley for several games last season.

The two-sport athlete from Dutch Fork High in Irmo, S.C., will be back on campus as a football recruit this Saturday when he attends the Tigers’ junior day.

“Looking forward to it,” Taylor, a class of 2021 prospect, told The Clemson Insider. “Can’t wait to see the facilities again and talk to the coaches.”

Taylor (5-11, 170) played quarterback at Ben Lippen High in Columbia before transferring to Dutch Fork. He participated in a full session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, throwing with the QBs during the first day before working out with the wide receivers and former receivers coach Jeff Scott for the final two days.

The Tigers are showing interest in Taylor as a receiver.

“They liked me at the slot during the camp,” Taylor said. “Coach Scott talked to me about coming to some games last season and what role I would fit in with on the team.”

Taylor has been staying in touch with Clemson’s new receivers coach, Tyler Grisham.

“I’ve been in contact with Coach Grisham a good bit,” he said.

Last month, South Carolina hosted Taylor for a football unofficial visit.

“It went well,” he said. “Very nice facilities there and cool coaches.”

Taylor, who committed to Clemson last July, says his verbal pledge to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program is still solid.

“I am 100-percent committed and thankful for the opportunity to play for Coach Lee,” he said.

Taylor does not currently have an offer from Swinney’s program but would love to have a chance to suit up on the gridiron for the Tigers in addition to the diamond.

“The opportunity to play for Clemson football would be awesome,” he said.

