Venables' Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables went in-depth Wednesday about his defense after Day 5 of spring practice.
Watch Venables’ remarks on TCITV:
For all the good Clemson did in its victory over Florida State last Saturday, it might have undone it all with a loss 70-58 at Virginia Tech Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. The Tigers once (…)
For the first time since Clemson’s loss to LSU in the national championship game, defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to media as the Tigers wrapped up Day 5 of spring practice on Wednesday. Like (…)
Thanks to Marissa Guimbarda’s two-run single in the first inning, Clemson ran away with Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Charlotte with an 11-2 victory at the Clemson Softball Stadium in (…)
The College of Charleston downed, Clemson 11-2, Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it “was tough to watch” as the Tigers came out flat after winning (…)
Former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook and College of Charleston defeated No. 23 Clemson 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon thanks to 7 runs via the long ball. The loss was the third by the Tigers to (…)
With no outs, MK Bonamy hit a flare to left centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning to score pinch runner Arielle Oda for the go-ahead run as Clemson rallied for a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Wednesday in (…)
When Clemson signed Bryan Bresee back in December, Dabo Swinney said the 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive linemen reminded him a lot of three-time All-American Christian Wilkins. Prior to the national (…)
The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were (…)
It doesn’t get any bigger than it does tonight for the Clemson basketball team. Playing for their postseason lives, the Tigers head to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum (…)
Mat Clark was the difference-maker for Clemson in its 5-2 win over South Carolina Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Clark’s three innings of work with only one hit and four punch outs earned (…)