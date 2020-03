Clemson won its ninth straight game Friday behind the play of Bailey Taylor, who went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs in the Tigers’ 9-1 victory over Pitt at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson (17-7, 4-0 ACC) also improved to 12-1 at home this season, including 12 straight victories. The Clemson Insider’s Bart Boatwright has all the action from the Tigers’ big win in his photo gallery. GALLERY LINK