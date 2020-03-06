Hackenberg lifts Clemson over Boston College

Clemson rallied to defeat Boston College 4-3 to win the first ACC game of the season. Adam Hackenberg came through in the clutch with two RBI singles.

Sam Weatherly got the start for the Tigers. Weatherly went 5.2 innings and gave up three hits, three runs and one earned run while throwing ten strikeouts.

Boston College took advantage of the Clemson error to take the lead 1-0 in the top of the first.

The Tigers tied the game in the second. With one out Dylan Brewer walked. Adam Hackenberg reached on an error and advanced to second. Brewer then scored on a wild pitch.

The Eagles regained the lead when they plated one run in the third.

A walk and the Tigers third error of the afternoon led to another Boston College run in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth Hawkins singled to right. James Parker singled to right to advance Hawkins to second. Hawkins advanced to third on a fly to center by Brewer. Adam Hackenburg singled to right to score Hawkins. Chad Fairey hit a shot to right center that caught on a diving catch. Parker tagged on the play and scored to tie the game 3-3.

“We had some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on but the one thing that we did there in the sixth what a great inning. Hawkins and Parker back to back singles. I thought Brewer’s at bat was just a great at bat. He hit a deep fly ball and we tagged and were able to get to third and then Hackenberg had the two biggest at bats of the day. He had two strikes on him. He did an outstanding job of staying on the baseball and hitting it the other way with two strikes to score a run. And then I am really proud of Chad Fairey. Chad Fairey has gotten some at bats and just hasn’t had a lot of success so far this year and he goes up there and the first pitch he sees he just blisters a ball to right field,” said head coach Monte Lee.

Boston College gave the Tigers another gift in the eighth. James Parker singled with one out. The Eagles had Parker picked off but the throw to second went into left field and Parker advanced to third. Hackenberg came through again with an RBI single to score Parker.

Clemson moved to 10-3 on the season and 1-0 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers and Eagles play game two of the series Saturday at 3 PM.