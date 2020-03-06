Offered Florida DB has ‘high expectations’ entering first Clemson visit

De’Shawn Rucker has seen his recruitment take off since the calendar turned to 2020. The talented 2021 defensive back from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Fla., entered the year without a scholarship offer but now owns over a dozen of them.

Clemson extended one of those offers to Rucker in February, and the fast-rising prospect is set to visit the university for the first time on Saturday when the Tigers hold their second junior day of the year.

“Really looking forward to meeting with the staff I’ve been speaking with over text,” Rucker told The Clemson Insider. “Also seeing all their facilities and academic staff.”

Rucker (5-11, 170) began communicating with Clemson’s staff around the time that he received the offer on Feb. 13.

“Just things as they are excited about me,” he said of what he has been hearing from the coaches. “Can’t wait for me to get up there, and really just checked in with me throughout the month of February. Doesn’t really have to be football-related, could ask how I was feeling, things of that nature.”

Rucker’s offer list has grown rapidly since he picked up his first Power Five offer from Virginia Tech on Jan. 11, with schools such as Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and Maryland all throwing their hats in the ring along with Clemson.

Right now, Rucker claims no favorites but is high on Clemson heading into Saturday’s visit.

“I haven’t made any rankings on teams yet but I’m very thrilled for this visit,” he said. “I guess you can say I’ll have high expectations.”

Rucker, who most recently visited Florida State on Monday, said he doesn’t have any college trips planned beyond the Clemson visit.

Rucker describes himself as an explosive cover cornerback with the versatility and athleticism to play free safety, strong safety and nickelback as well. As a junior last season, he was credited with 62 tackles (3.0 for loss), seven pass deflections, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

