Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 4 Boston College 3

Clemson rallied to defeat Boston College 4-3 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson rallied to defeat Boston College 4-3 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
There is no doubt who Clemson’s No. 1 quarterback is on the roster. Trevor Lawrence has already led the Tigers to one national championship and led them back to the title game this past year. As (…)
Clemson signed a player from Lakeland, Fla., in its 2020 class (running back Demarkcus Bowman), has a player from Lakeland committed in its 2021 class (defensive end Cade Denhoff) and is showing interest (…)
Clemson finished the regular season Friday night with a Senior Day matchup with Georgia Tech. Check out some great shots of Senior Day in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows he’s getting older. Why? Today he hosts his first reunion as Clemson’s head football coach. Swinney and the Clemson Football Program will host its “Decade to Remember (…)
Clemson’s second junior day of the year is here. After holding their annual elite junior day in late January, the Tigers are set to host another group of top prospects on campus today. One of the junior day (…)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media following the Tigers’ 65-62 loss to Georgia Tech Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Watch Brownell’s interview with the media on TCITV. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after his team’s sixth practice of the spring on Friday that the defensive line is far ahead of where it was a year ago, and it’s not close. Talented true freshmen Bryan (…)
Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe made a runner in the lane with 15 seconds to play Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 65-62 victory over Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Tevin Mack missed a long (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee liked the way his team fought back Friday night to defeat Boston College 4-3 to start ACC play. Coach Lee, Sam Weatherly, James Parker and Adam Hackenberg talk about Friday night’s (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Friday’s sixth practice of the spring at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Swinney updated the media on the play of the defensive line, (…)