Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 4 Boston College 3

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 4 Boston College 3

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 4 Boston College 3

By 38 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson rallied to defeat Boston College 4-3 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home