Big-time Florida athlete covets Clemson offer

Clemson signed a player from Lakeland, Fla., in its 2020 class (running back Demarkcus Bowman), has a player from Lakeland committed in its 2021 class (defensive end Cade Denhoff) and is showing interest in another prospect from Lakeland in the 2022 class.

Athlete Sam McCall of Lake Gibson High School holds around two dozen scholarship offers but is waiting for a few more major offers to come his way before he cuts down his list.

“Recruiting wise, everything is going great,” said McCall, who has some offers to play wide receiver and others to be a defensive back. “My recruiting is going well, I’m just looking for a few more and then i’ll try to narrow it down to the top five.”

Clemson is one of the offers that McCall covets, and he is interested in making a visit to check out the program.

“I really want to go down to Clemson to see what it’s like,” he said. “That’s the three offers I’m talking about that’s the ones I’m trying to get – Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma. Those three I’m trying to get so I can narrow it down to a top five. So yeah, I’m trying to get down to Clemson to see how they’re like and all that.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising junior explained why he is high on Dabo Swinney’s program and wants to have the opportunity to play there.

“I like the way Coach Swinney works with them,” McCall said. “I just like their offense. Their offense, I feel like I can work out of their offense, he can get me the ball, get me wide open.”

McCall is back on Florida’s campus today for its junior day, and he has visited a bunch of schools in the past.

“Some of the schools I’ve been to – Bama, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Kentucky, Miami, UCF, USF,” he listed.

McCall’s offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech and a host of other programs.

Even though he doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson, McCall named it one of his favorite schools at this point in his recruiting process.

“I’ve got Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Bama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Kentucky,” he said. “That’s my list right now.”

What kind of skill set will McCall bring to the table for his school of choice in the future?

“Physical, fast, smart, know how to get open,” he said, describing his game. “I can catch the ball real well. Anything that comes to me, I’m going to get, and my routes, I run them well.”

