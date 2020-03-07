Hawkins' bomb gives Tigers early lead

Baseball

Clemson jumped out to a solid start in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs on a two-run home run off the bat of Bryar Hawkins to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

The Tigers took advantage of back-to-back walks of Dylan Brewer and Elijah Henderson to start the frame but a runner’s interference on Henderson for not sliding into second on an infield chopper by Kier Meredith gave Boston College a pair of outs on the double play. But, with two outs Hawkins launched a two-run bomb to left field to give Clemson a 2-0 lead.

