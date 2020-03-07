Tigers add to lead in second

In the bottom of the second, Clemson extended its lead over Boston College to 4-0 with a pair of runs off three hits.

Chad Fairey followed Hawkins example from the first by launching a solo shot to the grandstand in left and extended Clemson’s lead to 3-0. Fairey teed off on the first pitch in the bottom of the second for his first hit of the season.

Adam Hackenberg kept the bats alive with a single up the middle and Bo Majkowski brought Hackenberg to the plate with a double down the left field line to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.