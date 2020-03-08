Clemson No. 1 for Florida DB following Junior Day visit

One of several defensive back prospects that attended Clemson’s junior day on Saturday was Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla.

It marked the 6-foot, 180-pound safety’s first time on campus.

“I loved the visit a lot,” Mitchell told The Clemson Insider. “My mom and my two brothers came with me and I enjoyed it a lot. Got to meet all the coaches and get to know more about Clemson and how things are ran there.”

One part of the experience stood out to Mitchell the most.

“My highlight of the visit was learning about the education wise and about how it is there,” he said.

Mitchell enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff and said he spent the most time with Todd Bates.

“I heard a lot of great things from many coaches and everything was love there,” he added. “(They said) that Clemson is a family place. Everybody there is on the same page and nobody is left out. One big family.”

Mitchell received an offer from Clemson in late January and named it one of his top six schools via a social media post on Feb. 24 along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami.

The Tigers have taken the lead in Mitchell’s recruitment thanks to Saturday’s visit, and he is already making plans for a return trip.

“The Tigers now stand No. 1 on my list from that visit,” he said. “Really got me into them way more now and I plan on coming back for the spring game (April 4).”

Mitchell has been eyeing a May 21 commitment date, though it is not set in stone.

“For right now yes,” he said when asked if that remains his decision date, “but it might get changed soon.”

Up next for Mitchell are scheduled visits to Georgia (March 21), Florida (March 22) and Alabama (March 28).

