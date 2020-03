Clemson regained the lead over Boston College in the bottom of the second inning Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Elijah Henderson hit a double down the left field line to score Adam Hackenberg and Bo Majkowski. The Henderson double gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead after two innings.

BC had takes a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning.

The two-RBI double gives Henderson 6 RBIs in the last two games, all with two outs.