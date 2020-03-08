LB with Clemson connection talks spring practice visit

A rising junior prospect with a half dozen major scholarship offers returned to Clemson this week for an unofficial visit.

Salisbury (N.C.) defender Jalon Walker was back on campus Wednesday after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the last three summers.

“I got to tour the whole football facility,” Walker said. “Afterwards I sat in on a team meeting and after that I watched them practice for the remainder of the day.”

Walker (6-3, 205) was impressed by what he saw inside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

“The facilities were very nice and very well taken care of,” he said, “and I got to learn how they are still putting more stuff in them.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables spent considerable time with Walker and explained how he could be a versatile playmaker for the Tigers.

“How I can be a good fit into the defense playing the linebacker position and I could be moved around in the secondary,” Walker said of what Venables told him.

Walker also had an opportunity to chat with Clemson’s head man.

“I did get a chance to meet Coach Swinney,” Walker said, “and I think he is a great person who cares about each player and how they carry themselves.”

Walker has a connection to Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry, whose father, Keith, used to be the defensive coordinator at Catawba College for Walker’s father, Curtis, who has been Catawba’s head coach since 2012.

“I have known KJ for a while now and when I go to Clemson I see him and I see him as a brother to me,” Jalon said, “and he shows how much work they put in and he is always welcoming if I need to know anything.”

Overall, Walker had another great experience at Clemson and felt comfortable while he was there.

“The program that they have is great because they have good people throughout the locker room, coaching staff, trainers, GAs that all provide a great welcoming vibe,” he said.

Jalon holds offers from North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Kentucky and figures to see plenty more college opportunities come his way.

Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Nebraska are some of the schools showing interest in Walker besides Clemson.

Walker visited NC State on Tuesday prior to Wednesday’s Clemson visit.

