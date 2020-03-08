Lee: 'What a great come-from-behind win'

Clemson rallied from three-runs down to beat Boston College, 7-6, Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Game 3 win allowed the Tigers (12-3, 3-0 ACC) to complete the sweep over the Eagles. Clemson trailed Boston College 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before making its dramatic comeback.

Watch Monte Lee’s press conference, as well as the players’ post-game press conference, on TCITV. Sam Hall, Bryar Hawkins and James Parker spoke to the media after the game.