Clemson took an early lead on Boston College Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Bryar Hawkins singled to right center to score Dylan Brewer from second for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brewer led off the inning with a double to right centerfield. The ball bounced off the wall and back into the field of play to get things started for the Tigers.

The Tigers had two hits and left two on base at the end of the inning. Clemson led 1-0 after one inning of play.