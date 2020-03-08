Tigers rally in the 5th

Clemson cut into the Boston College lead in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Bryar Hawkins scored on a fielder’s choice double play to third base from James Parker, cutting the Eagles lead to 6-4 after five innings of play.

Hawkins led off the inning with a base hit to left field, while Davis Sharpe hit safely through the left side and Chad Fairey drew a walk to load the bases.

After Parker’s double play grounder, Adam Hackenberg grounded into a 4-1 putout to end the inning.