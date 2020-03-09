Aamir Simms named to All-ACC Third Team

Clemson University men’s basketball’s Aamir Simms earned All-ACC recognition, announced by the league office on Monday.

Simms, a junior forward, was named to the All-ACC Third team. This marks the first postseason honor for Simms. He recently earned his second All-ACC Academic honor last week.

The Palmyra, Va. native leads Clemson in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game). He is currently tied with Al-Amir Dawes for the team lead in assists with 74.

Simms has posted six of his seven career 20-point games this season, including a career-best 25 points to go along with nine rebounds in a 79-72 win over No. 3/3 Duke. He was named ACC Player of the Week (Jan. 13), following that performance.

He became the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons to post 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in consecutive games. He did it in wins at North Carolina and against Duke.

Simms posted his first career double-double this season in Clemson’s opener against Virginia Tech (12 points and 15 rebounds) and has now tallied four in 2019-20. The 15 rebounds against the Hokies are a career best.

Simms led the Tigers to their first-ever victory in Chapel Hill and he did it in dramatic fashion. He posted a “Quintuple Leadership” against the Tar Heels, leading the Tigers in points (20), rebounds (8), assists (6), blocks (4) and steals (3). He connected on a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.0 seconds left to send the game into overtime where the Tigers prevailed.

During his junior season, Simms has increased his field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, rebounding, assists, steals and points production.

2020 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Team

First Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 351

Tre Jones, Duke, 348

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305

Second Team

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200

Markell Johnson, NC State, 101

Third Team

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63

Honorable Mention

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48

Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44

Chris Lykes, Miami, 32

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22

Braxton Key, Virginia, 16

Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11

ACC Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 34

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 11

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2

Rookie of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1

All-Defensive Team

Tre Jones, Duke, 64

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55

James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30

All-Freshman Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29

Coach of the Year

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 45

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3

Manny Bates, NC State, 1

Most Improved Player

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 2

DJ Funderburk, NC State, 1

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

6th Man of the Year

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35

Malik Williams, Louisville, 28

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 9

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).