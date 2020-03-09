Clemson moves into D1Baseball rankings

The latest D1Baseball rankings have been released and Clemson makes an appearance for the first time this season.
Fresh off a sweep of Boston College the Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the latest poll.
|1
|Florida
|16-0
|1
|2
|Louisville
|11-4
|3
|3
|Georgia
|14-2
|4
|4
|Texas Tech
|16-1
|5
|5
|UCLA
|13-2
|6
|6
|Vanderbilt
|12-5
|2
|7
|Miami
|11-4
|7
|8
|Ole Miss
|14-1
|9
|9
|Arizona State
|13-4
|10
|10
|Duke
|12-3
|12
|11
|NC State
|13-2
|8
|12
|UCF
|15-2
|14
|13
|Oklahoma
|13-4
|15
|14
|Arkansas
|9-5
|13
|15
|Florida State
|10-5
|11
|16
|Long Beach State
|10-5
|17
|17
|Mississippi State
|10-4
|18
|18
|Auburn
|13-3
|19
|19
|LSU
|11-5
|21
|20
|Tulane
|13-2
|23
|21
|Pepperdine
|12-3
|24
|22
|Dallas Baptist
|11-4
|25
|23
|UC Santa Barbara
|13-2
|NR
|24
|Clemson
|12-3
|NR
|25
|Virginia
|12-4
|NR