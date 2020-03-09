Clemson moves into D1Baseball rankings

Clemson moves into D1Baseball rankings

The latest D1Baseball rankings have been released and Clemson makes an appearance for the first time this season.

Fresh off a sweep of Boston College the Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the latest poll.

1 Florida 16-0 1
2 Louisville 11-4 3
3 Georgia 14-2 4
4 Texas Tech 16-1 5
5 UCLA 13-2 6
6 Vanderbilt 12-5 2
7 Miami 11-4 7
8 Ole Miss 14-1 9
9 Arizona State 13-4 10
10 Duke 12-3 12
11 NC State 13-2 8
12 UCF 15-2 14
13 Oklahoma 13-4 15
14 Arkansas 9-5 13
15 Florida State 10-5 11
16 Long Beach State 10-5 17
17 Mississippi State 10-4 18
18 Auburn 13-3 19
19 LSU 11-5 21
20 Tulane 13-2 23
21 Pepperdine 12-3 24
22 Dallas Baptist 11-4 25
23 UC Santa Barbara 13-2 NR
24 Clemson 12-3 NR
25 Virginia 12-4 NR

