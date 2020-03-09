Is Galloway playing a different position?

Clemson fans may see Braden Galloway in a different role at times during the upcoming season.

In addition to his primary duties as a tight end, Galloway told reporters Monday that he has been getting some work at the 5-man (slot) receiver position in spring practice.

“We’ll see. That’s the plan right now, though,” Galloway said of seeing some action at receiver in 2020. “I’m obviously a tight end, but then I am getting a few reps here and there at the 5-man.”

Galloway is 6-foot-4, weighed in at 248 pounds last Thursday and believes he has the tools to be a “matchup nightmare” for opposing defenders, regardless of where he lines up.

“I feel like I’m too fast for a linebacker, and I feel like corners are too small for me,” he said. “So, that’s just how I feel about myself. I’m confident in my abilities to go out there and make plays at receiver or at tight end.”

Clemson has plenty of able bodies at tight end with J.C. Chalk, Luke Price, Davis Allen, Jaelyn Lay and Sage Ennis along with Galloway, which is likely part of the reason why the coaches are giving Galloway a chance to utilize his talents at receiver as well.

“We’re very deep there, and we feel confident in every guy that’s here to be able to go out there and make plays,” Galloway said. “So, I’m just doing whatever’s asked of me and trying to do it to the best of my ability.”

Galloway explained the difference between lining up in the slot as a tight end and playing the 5-man position in the slot.

“The biggest difference in our offense is pretty much who’s to the field and who’s to the boundary,” he said. “Amari (Rodgers) is most of the time to the field in the slot, so we can do different things – we can change the formations around to have me to the field, but we have the opportunity to have another tight end in the game and then have me to the field. So, just opening up that.”

Galloway enters his junior season having recorded seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 152 snaps over 14 career games. He had to sit out the entire 2019 regular season due to an NCAA suspension but returned in the College Football Playoff and finished the campaign with two receptions for 60 yards, including a career-long 42-yarder, in the national championship game against LSU.

So far this spring, Galloway has seen an uptick in production in terms of catching passes.

“Compared to last year, I definitely see an increase in production,” he said. “Maybe that’s because some of the plays we’re running, maybe it’s some of the calls that I’m getting, how we’re doing the rotation. It might be that, I’m not really sure. But I definitely see my production going up.”

