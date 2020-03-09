Swinney enjoys watching his ‘mini-me’ coach Clemson’s receivers

Never has there been a guy more prepared to be the wide receivers’ coach at Clemson, under Dabo Swinney, than Tyler Grisham. In his first three months as the Tigers’ newest position coach, Swinney says Grisham has been “awesome!”

Grisham took over as the receivers’ coach after Jeff Scott left to be the new head coach at South Florida.

“It is a mini-me out there. I love him,” Swinney said. “I am having a lot of fun with him. I crash his meetings. I have been having some fun.”

Swinney, of course, coached Grisham when he was Tommy Bowden’s position coach. Grisham played for him from 2005-’08. Swinney says Grisham reminds him a lot of himself. They both are from Alabama, they had to prove themselves as players and now Grisham is the wide receivers’ coach at his alma mater, like Swinney was when he was at Alabama.

“He is just so energetic, passionate, enthusiastic … and he is just so knowledgeable,” Swinney said. “He knows me inside and out and the way I want to do things and he is tough. He is tough.”

When asked if he thinks Grisham can be a head coach one day, Swinney did not hesitate to say yes.

“Certainly, he’s definitely got the makings of that, he has the right stuff,” the Clemson head coach said. “A lot of guys on our staff have that, but he’s a great young coach.”

Grisham played for the Tigers from 2005-’08, mostly under the tutelage of Swinney. After playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the NFL for four seasons, Grisham came back to Clemson and joined Swinney’s staff as a graduate assistant coach, and then as an offensive analyst coach the last three years.

The Hoover, Alabama native told The Clemson Insider prior to the national championship game in January he has been preparing for this moment for a while now and he can’t believe it’s really here.

“I can’t be any happier,” he said. “This is the premier position … the wide receivers’ coach [at Clemson] is the premier position in all of college football. I really believe that … We are called Wide Receiver U for a reason. I don’t take that likely. I know that is a big deal, but I have been preparing and I will be ready to go.”

