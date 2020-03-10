Cagle lifts Clemson to shutout win over PC

After losing its first game in 15 days this past Sunday, the Clemson softball team got back in the win column Tuesday at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to beat the Blue Hose, 5-0.

The victory was Clemson’s 11th in the last 12 games and its 14th at home. The Tigers improved to 14-2 at home.

Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Clemson bats got going when Valerie Cagle homered down the left field line for a three-run shot. Hannah Goodwin followed with a solo shot over the left field wall two batters later, giving the Tigers’ a 5-0 lead.

Clemson (19-8) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, when Marissa Guimbarda, who was named ACC Player of the Week earlier on Tuesday, brought Cammy Pereira home with a sacrifice fly with one out. It was Guimbarda’s 31st RBI of the season.

Cagle’s three-run home run in the third inning was her 10th of the year, which is second on the team behind Guimbarda’s 11. Cagle leads the Tigers with 36 RBIs. She led Clemson with two hits in three at-bats on Tuesday. Goodwin also had two hits.

With the loss, Presbyterian fell to 16-8 overall.

Cagle got the win in the circle. The freshmen struck out 11 batters and walked one in earning her ninth win of the season.

Clemson, who is 5-1 in ACC play, will hit the road for the first time in conference play on Friday when it visits Georgia Tech in Game 1 of a three-game series in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are 11-11 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.