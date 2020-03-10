Sharpe’s bomb gets Tigers rolling

Clemson got on top of Presbyterian College in the bottom of the first innings Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Davis Sharpe launched a bomb to left field with one out on a 1-2 count off starter Clark Dearman for a three-run home run. That gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead at the time.

Clemson also scored on scored on a two-out double to left centerfield by Adam Hackenberg. His RBI double scored James Parker for a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers start the scoring when Bryar Hawkins’ fielder’s choice to short scored Dylan Brewer, who let off the half-inning with a walk.