Tigers blow the game open in the 5th

Baseball

Clemson blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Tigers got three runs on three hits to extend their lead to 9-0 against Presbyterian Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Again, it was Davis Sharpe who got the big hit. The sophomore took a 1-2 pitch and drove it to left field for his second home run of the game. The bomb was a two-run shot and it gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead at the time.

Sharpe also had a three-run homer back in the first inning for the Tigers.

Clemson extend the lead to 9-0 when Chad Fairey scored on a fielder’s choice from Adam Hackenberg.

