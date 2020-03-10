Tigers in top 2 for top-50 prospect following visit

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet four-star cornerback Jakailin Johnson made his first visit to Clemson on Saturday for the program’s junior day and came away highly impressed.

Johnson (6-1, 170) is ranked as high as the No. 2 corner and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals.

“The environment I was around and the people around … the environment was just nice and genuine,” Johnson told The Clemson Insider following the visit. “Everybody was kind and friendly. It was a family environment, and I liked that a lot. And I liked the coaches, too, because they made me feel the same way.”

Johnson hung around the most with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and also spent time with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“(Reed) and Coach Swinney, when I got to talk to both of them, they were excited for me coming up and they kept preaching how family environmental it was,” Johnson said.

Besides spending time with the coaches, Johnson had a chance to tour the campus and facilities, watch the Tigers scrimmage, take part in a photoshoot in a Clemson uniform and listen to Swinney talk to the junior day visitors.

Swinney’s speech served as the highlight of Johnson’s experience on campus.

“Because all the facts that he knew and how I didn’t know him at first, but he laid out a platform,” Johnson said. “And he was talking about even if football doesn’t work out, the education, they’re going to still help you get it.”

Johnson’s family had a great time at Clemson as well.

“My dad, my brother and a guardian/stepdad, they liked it too,” he said. “If they were talking to you, they’d probably say the same thing – it felt like a family friendly environment.”

Last month, Johnson narrowed down his recruitment when he named a top six of Clemson, Florida, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern Cal.

Johnson told TCI that two schools are standing out to him right now among that group, one of which is Clemson.

“They stand pretty high,” he said of the Tigers. “Them and Ohio State are recruiting me the most, so they’re up there with Ohio State.”

Johnson is scheduled to visit Ohio State in a couple of weeks and plans to visit Oklahoma in April. He told us that he might make it back to Clemson this summer for the All In Cookout.

